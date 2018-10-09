Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape case: Former minister Manju Verma's anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Manju Verma's husband was also accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the alleged mastermind behind the scandal.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Manju Verma

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: The Patna High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Bihar's former Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.

The development comes nearly two months after Manju, along with her husband Chandrashekhar Verma, were put behind bars after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered as many as 50 live cartridges from their house during a raid carried out in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

Manju Verma's husband was also accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur, the alleged mastermind behind the scandal.

Following the developments, Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar.

ALSO READ | Sex abuse in shelter homes: Things are not all that good, says SC

It was alleged that Chandrashekhar used to visit the shelter home quite frequently and spent hours in the girls' shelter home. The couple repeatedly denied the allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar shelter home rape Muzaffarpur shelter home rape Manju Verma Chandrashekhar Verma Brajesh Thakur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap