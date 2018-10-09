Home Nation

BJP MP Udit Raj backs Nana Patekar, says India's #MeToo start of wrong practice

Udit Raj questioned the meaning of accusing someone after a gap of 10 years.

Published: 09th October 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Udit Raj (Photo : Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Describing the #MeToo movement in India as the beginning of a "wrong practice", BJP MP Udit Raj on Tuesday supported actor Nana Patekar and questioned actress Tanushree Dutta for speaking up after a decade.

"The #MeToo campaign is necessary but what is the meaning of accusing someone of sexual harassment after 10 years? After years how can it be possible to verify the facts of the events?

"It must also be considered that it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. It is the beginning of a wrong practice," the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from northwest Delhi tweeted in Hindi.

His remarks came after Tanushree in an interview in September, in the context of the #MeToo Movement and sexual harassment of women in Bollywood, spoke out of her personal experience at the hands of Nana Patekar on the set of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint on the same at the Oshiwara police station here.

"Nana Patekar's behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite (the fact) his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance," read one part of the complaint.

On his part, Nana has consistently denied the accusation. In 2008 too, he had held a press conference to dismiss the allegations. 

Last week, on being confronted by the media, he said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago. "Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana said.

#MeToo Udit Raj Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment Nana Patekar

