Home Nation

BSP, SP will be in grand alliance for Lok Sabha poll: M Veerappa Moily

He also claimed the Congress will win at least four of the five states where assembly elections will be held over the next two months.

Published: 09th October 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said Tuesday the BSP and the Samajwadi Party would be part of the grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

He also claimed the Congress will win at least four of the five states where assembly elections will be held over the next two months.

The former union minister's statement followed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's comment last week that his party would not wait for the Congress to declokide on an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh elections any longer, hinting that he could go for a tie-up with Mayawati's BSP.

The SP's snub to the Congress came days after Mayawati ruled out a poll pact with the main opposition party for assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to PTI, Moily said the proposed grand alliance was meant for Lok Sabha elections and not the state assemblies.

In state elections, parties have their own compulsions, he said.

"Our main ambition is to see that in parliamentary elections the opposition is united and we are likely to achieve that target," Moily said, exuding confidence that both the BSP and SP would be constituents of the grand alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Moily, a former Karnataka chief minister, claimed that votes would get polarised between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Moily said the Congress would win the Rajasthan elections and have an edge over the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"In Chhattisgarh, it's 50:50 There, it (the result) depends on our (poll) management selection of candidates," he said.

"We are going to win in Mizoram," he asserted.

Moily also claimed that the Congress would bag Telangana in alliance with the TDP, CPI and other opposition parties.

"Chances are that out of the five states going to polls--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana--the Congress is going to win at least four," he said.

On the prime ministerial candidate of the grand alliance, he said the issue might not arise because no party in the proposed grouping would insist on that.

"Ultimately, we will have to fight on the issue that we should defeat BJP and communal forces, that's the only issue. Leadership who should become prime minister will be taken up at an appropriate time. That should not block the opposition unity," Moily said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Veerappa Moily Lok Sabha polls Assembly elections Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap