EC raises objection to transfers of teachers, officials in Rajasthan in poll code violation

JAIPUR: The Election Commission has raised objection to the transfers of teachers and booth-level officers in Rajasthan after the model code of conduct for the December 7 assembly election came into force.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar told reporters he had written to the chief secretary apprising him that any transfer effected after the poll code came into force would not be accepted.

The state government had reportedly effected backdated transfers of some teachers, principals and booth-level officers in the past two days.

"Those who have not taken charge before the model code came into force will not be able to join (in their new posts)," the chief electoral officer said.

Kumar also said that a copy of the letter written to the chief secretary had been sent to district collectors.

The model code came into force with the announcement of the assembly poll schedule by the Election Commission on October 6.