Expert Explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My father passed away in 2007. Just before his death, he wrote in a letter, stated by himself as will that his self-earned movable and immovable properties should be shared among his legal heir after my mother’s death. I have two younger sisters and one younger brother. Unfortunately, one of my sister’s daughter studying in college is currently in need of financial assistance. My mother and brother have now forcibly taken away all the cash and property stating that it was mentioned in his will. As per the wishes of my father, we also don’t want to quarrel among ourselves. — SHEELA MURUGAN

You can go for a family settlement byconvening a meeting of all the family members and by a oral arrangement (which should be reduced to writing later) you can divide the property as per your father’s wish. Otherwise if your father’s letter cannot be treated as a will, you can seek for a family partition through a civil suit.

I have vacated a house after four and a half years of occupation and my land lady is not willing to pay me back the deposit amount saying that we should have white washed the house before vacating. Is it allowed legally? So far no house owner has demanded like this. That house was not painted when I rented it. What should I do. — ANAND B

Since your tenancy is not covered by agreement, the normal requirement is you must keep the house in tolerable condition before you leave. Either you can do the white wash yourself and get the full amount returned or you can ask the land lady to quantify the expense and get the return. If you think you do not want to pay any amount, then the contest in the courts may take ages with considerable expenses. The option is yours.

My brother opted to purchase an apartment at Iyyapathangal from a reputed builder in February 2017 and he paid an advance of Rs 5.25 lakh. He was promised delivery by November/December 2017. But, even after more than 15 months, not a single brick was laid by the builder. The builder is blaming CMDA administration, demonetisation and other reasons for the delay in the project.

In June 2018, my brother backed out of the project and demanded his money back with interest. The builder agreed for paying back `5.75 lakh and gave him three PDCs this year dated July 10, July 20, July 30. On July 9, the builder called him up to inform him there is a shortage of fund and asked him not to submit the PDCs.

When my brother informed him of taking legal measures, The builder told him he can do as he pleases. The PDCs are yet to be submitted. For the past month the builder, whose company is not registered under RERA, has been avoiding our calls. How do we take this legally? — KARUNAKARAN P

Deposit those cheques in the bank and if it is dishonoured, get the bank’s endorsement and file three criminal complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act before the appropriate

Magistrate Court.