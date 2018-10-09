Home Nation

Goel leads cycle rally, demands Delhi government to reduce VAT on fuel prices

'It's not a symbolic agitation, it will go on till the Arvind Kejriwal government slashes VAT on petrol and diesel,' Goel said.

Union Minister Vijay Goel (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Vijay Goel rode a cycle in Delhi's Paharganj area Tuesday to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not reducing the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Goel claimed that the Delhi government was not paying heed to people suffering due to rising fuel prices.

"It's not a symbolic agitation, it will go on till the Arvind Kejriwal government slashes VAT on petrol and diesel," he said.

The Modi government is sensitive to problems of people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, reduced Rs 2.5 on it and now it is Kejriwal's turn to do the same and reduce the prices by at least Rs 5, the minister said.

The Kejriwal government realises Rs 29 as VAT on petrol and diesel, he claimed. The power and water bills of people are also going up in Delhi and it is also part of the agitation, he said Goel last Sunday rode a bullock cart in a similar protest against the Kejriwal government in Chandni Chowk area.

TAGS
Fuel prices Petrol price Diesel price Vijay Goel

