India must take lead in controlling climate change: Centre for Science and Environment

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s special report on global warming, the Centre for Science and Environment said on Monday that India must take the lead in forming a global coalition to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C world to save its poor and vulnerable population.

The report outlines climate change impacts that can be avoided by limiting global warming to 1.5ºC compared to 2°C, or more. According to the summary of the report, the global sea level rise would be 10 cm lower with global warming of 1.5°C compared with 2°C by 2100.

According to the report, regionally differentiated multi-sector risks are already apparent at 1.5°C warming.

This is more prevalent in south Asia, especially in India, Pakistan and China where vulnerable people live. As the temperatures rises, the world’s poorest will be more disproportionately impacted, points out the report. The report also highlights how India is at a risk of experiencing annual conditions equivalent to the deadly 2015 heatwaves.

“As per the report, climate change will significantly hamper the GDPs of developing economies like India. India’s long coastline is already dealing with the effects of sea level rise,” said Nandikesh Sivalingam,

campaign manager of Greenpeace India.There is likely to be an inclination among countries to reject the 1.5°C target as impractical and instead, keep the focus on 2°C, said the Centre for Science and Environment.

However, it would be disastrous for the poor and for developing countries, the Centre for Science and Environment pointed out. There is also a need for the world to think of more forums and venues to address climate change and not merely keep itself restricted to the Paris Agreement, said the Centre for Science and Environment.“The new report from IPCC has served us a final warning that we must get our act together — now and quickly,” said Sunita Narain, director general, Centre for Science and Environment, responding to the study.