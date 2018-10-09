Like Sir Chhotu Ram, Centre working for welfare of farmers: PM Modi

By PTI

SAMPLA(HARYANA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sir Chhotu Ram here on Tuesday, recalling the contribution of the peasant leader to pre-Independence India and showcasing his own government's initiatives for farmers.

"Our government is trying to set up a system of 'Beej se Bazaar Tak' in the same way Chaudhary Sahib thought about the welfare and upliftment of farmers and labourers," Modi said, suggesting that Centre was looking at all aspects of the agriculture sector.

Apart from unveiling a 64-foot statue of the leader at his native Sampla village in Rohtak district, the Prime Minister also announced the launch of a rail coach refurbishing workshop in Sonipat district.

Sampla in Haryana's Jat heartland is also considered the bastion of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

After unveiling the statue, Modi visited a museum built in the memory Chhotu Ram.

Union Minister Birender Singh, who is a grandson of Chhotu Ram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress MP Deepender Hooda attended the ceremony.

Modi said his government had fulfilled a long-pending farmers' demand by raising substantially the minimum support price of several crops.

He also listed crop insurance, irrigation facilities and availability of urea among concerns addressed by his NDA government.

"Bank doors have been opened for farmers and small entrepreneurs so that they do not depend on money lenders," Modi said.

He said Chhotu Ram's statue was the tallest in the area and will give Sampla its identity.

The prime minister reminded he would also get to unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue in Gujarat on October 31, and said both leaders had worked for the farmers.

Chhotu Ram was the voice of farmers, labourers and the deprived, he said.

"Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram continued to raise his voice against the divide and rule policy of the British regime," Modi said.

He said several generations had been deprived of learning about Chhotu Ram's life.

"Our government has been working towards honouring such people, who committed their lives to the nation," he said.

Modi lauded Haryana for sending its men to the armed forces in large numbers, and also for its contribution to the nation's food basket.

He said the state's sportspersons are bringing laurels to the nation and the daughters of Haryana are making the country proud.

He appreciated the state for having the first beneficiary under the mega healthcare plan, the Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

Modi said within just two weeks after the nationwide launch of the scheme, about 50,000 poor people have either got treated or their treatment was in progress.