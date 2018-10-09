Home Nation

#MeToo: NCW reaches out to survivors of sexual harassment

The movement, on the lines of the Hollywood's #MeToo, started after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of a movie in 2008.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma . (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is in the process of reaching out to the survivors of sexual harassment as the #MeToo storm Tuesday intensified in the country with more women recounting their ordeal.

Patekar has rejected Dutta's allegations.

The movement has gained momentum as more women share on social media their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

An official of the NCW Tuesday said the women rights body is in the progress of gathering detailed information of the various sexual harassment allegations that have come to light in the media.

"We are also personally reaching out to the survivors telephonically," the official said.

