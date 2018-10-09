Home Nation

#MeToo: Union Minister MJ Akbar accused of sexual allegations by women journalists

It all began with journalist Priya Ramani's tweet, who had written an article on Akbar in Vogue India in October last year, without naming him.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | File/PTI)

By Online Desk

India's #MeToo movement has now reached the politicians. Women journalists have called out Union Minister and former journalist MJ Akbar's name on Twitter.

It all began with journalist Priya Ramani's tweet, who had written an article on him in Vogue India in October last year, without naming him. In her article titled 'To the Harvey Weinsteins of the world,' Ramani narrated her experience with the former journalist and now minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar in a hotel room in Mumbai, where he had called her for an interview.

ALSO READ | Angry Indian women say #MeToo with a vengeance

"You’re an expert on obscene phone calls, texts, inappropriate compliments and not taking no for an answer. You know how to pinch, pat, rub, grab and assault. Speaking up against you still carries a heavy price that many young women cannot afford to pay," it read. 

Following Ramani, fellow women journalists took on to Twitter to narrate their ordeal. One of the journalists said that he would often conduct interviews in his bed and offer alcohol to women.

One of the journalists wrote on Twitter that a lot of women have a story to tell about. "Can I come over to your house with a bottle of rum?" he said. NO, was the answer. Couldn't 'do' anything. Some don't get the meaning of No. they move on to the next, don't they," she wrote.

A lot of media persons have come in support of these women. "GOI must do order an immediate neutral investigation under court mandated Sexual Harassment Rules," Senior journalist Barkha Dutt said in a tweet.  

The Ministry of external affairs is yet to respond to the allegations against the minister. EAM Sushma Swaraj was seen evading questions related to MJ Akbar in a video shot by a journalist. 

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was the first BJP minister to break the silence and responded to the allegations against MJ Akbar. “There must be an investigation. Men in position of power often indulge in such acts,” a news report quoted Maneka Gandhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
#MeToo sexual harassment MJ Akbar sushma swaraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap