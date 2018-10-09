Home Nation

Patna High Court rejects bail plea of former Bihar minister Manju Verma

Verma had stepped down as the Social Welfare minister following reports alleging close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in Arms Act case.

Published: 09th October 2018 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Manju Verma

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Patna High Court Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is facing arrest in an Arms Act case.

Justice Sudhir Singh turned down the application of Verma, against whom an FIR was lodged in August at Cheria Bariarpur police station of Begusarai district after the seizure of about 50 cartridges from her residence.

The seizure was made during a raid conducted at Vermas Patna and Begusarai residences by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Verma had stepped down as the Social Welfare minister following reports alleging close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal.

She had moved the high court after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Begusarai court on August 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Patna High Court Manju Verma Arms Act case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap