Possible Cyclonic Storm: Andaman issues Cautionary Signal No. III in Ports

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: The Directorate of Disaster Management, Andaman & Nicobar Islands today confirmed low-pressure area the over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea intensified into a well marked low pressure area and further into a depression and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 8th October 2018 over east-central Bay of Bengal about 480 km northwest of n>Port Blair.

According to Met Department, it is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 72 hours.

"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over North Andaman Sea, southeast & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal and Andaman Islands during next 24 hours. The sea condition very likely to be rough to very rough over North Andaman Sea and southeast & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during next 24 hours," an official caution issued by A & N Administration said here today.

Local Cautionary Signal No. III kept hoisted at Port Blair Ports. The general public has been advised by A & N Administration to take precautionary measures.