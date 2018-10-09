Punjab pilot gifts granddads and grandmas in his village their first plane ride

By Online Desk

Pilot Vikas Jyani, a resident of Adampur's Sarangpur village, surprised the people in his native when he arranged air travel for 22 residents from his village who were aged above 70.

Vikas had made all the arrangements to ensure that the elders travel from New Delhi to Amritsar and to Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Wagah Border.

According to the reports from TOI, the passengers consisted 90-year-old Bimla, 80-year-old Amar Singh, 78-year-old Ramamuti, 78-year-old Kankari Devi, 75-year-old Giradawari Devi, 75-year-old Surjaram, 75-year-old Khemaram, 72-year-old Atmaram amongst others.

The emotional elders had stated that they had never imagined that would board a plane one day. Ramamuti and Kankari Devi claimed that this travel was the best moment of their life.

The proud father of Vikas, Mahendra Jayani, a senior bank manager claimed that his son has always respected the elders and this gift of his was his dream. Mahendra said, "He fulfilled his dream and that’s the most important thing for me. All youth should follow Vikas’ example and we should all respect our elders."