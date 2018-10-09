Steps are being taken to ensure cases do not get deleted from SC list: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Tuesday said steps are being taken to ensure that cases, filed in the Supreme Court, do not get deleted.

The CJI, on his first day in the office last week, had made clear that "parameters" for urgent mentioning and listing of cases would be laid down and till then, only cases like the execution of death penalty and eviction would be treated as urgent.

Justice Gogoi said today that the apex court would to like hear as many cases as it can but all of them cannot be heard due to the paucity of time.

He assured lawyers, who were waiting in the queue, that a system would be put in place to ensure that once a case is listed for hearing, then it does not get deleted.

He assured that there would be no abrupt deletion of cases.

"It won't happen that a matter will be deleted six times before it gets listed. We are taking care of it. Deletion will happen only on an informed basis."

The CJI had said earlier that there would be no mentioning of cases for urgent hearing and had said that "if somebody is going to be hanged or evicted tomorrow then we can understand (the urgency). Otherwise, there will be no mentioning".

The mentioning of cases before that used to continue for 20 to 30 minutes everyday before the bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra, who demitted office on October 2.