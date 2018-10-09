You are playing hide and seek: SC sends three directors of Amrapali group to police custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amrapali promoter Anil Sharma and two other directors of the real estate group — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — were arrested inside a courtroom in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a bunch of cases filed by aggrieved homebuyers.A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Uday U Lalit said the court had had enough of their “hide and seek” and that they would be in the custody of the Delhi Police until they comply with the court orders in letter and spirit and hand over all the documents of the group’s 46 firms.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed anguish over the fact that the Amrapali directors had failed to hand over various relevant documents for forensic audit in the last two months. The two auditors appointed by the court said they had not yet received all the documents.

The court had sought to know whether the money invested by the homebuyers was diverted for some other purposes and that's why an audit had been ordered. “We don’t know if it will take one day or one month. But you will be in custody until all the documents are given to the auditors,” said the SC. Policemen will escort the trio to Amrapali offices and other places from where the documents are to be recovered.