Youth trusted Narendra Modi and he betrayed them: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

By PTI

DHOLPUR: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his economic and agricultural polices, saying not a single rupee of farmers' loan has been waived by the government and the Make-In-India campaign has "failed" with phones and T-shirts being outsourced from China.

Gandhi said his party "wants phones to be made in India and have a tag of made in Dholpur".

Beginning his 150-km long road show in eastern Rajasthan from Mania in Dholpur district, which shares border with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress president attacked the government on a range of issues ranging from the Rafale deal, law and order situation to demonetisation.

Rajasthan goes to polls in December.

Gandhi said the prime minister during the 2014 Lok Sabha election had said he wanted to be a 'chowkidar' but never clarified for whom he wanted to become the 'chowkidar'.

"Youth had trusted Modi. He had said he did not wish to become a prime minister but wanted to be a chowkidar. Now people are laughing. He never told that whose chowkidar he wanted to be. They got to know later that Anil Ambani is being protected," Gandhi charged at the first meeting under the road show.

He alleged that Modi benefitted 15-20 top industrialists of the country instead of farmers.

Raising the Rafale deal issue, the Congress president reiterated his allegation that Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd was ignored and Prime minister's industrialist friend was benefitted with the deal which was finalised with higher prices as compared to rates decided by the former UPA government.

Gandhi said Modi did not speak a single word when he raised the Rafale matter.

Naming industrialists Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and Anil Ambani, he alleged that the prime minister benefitted them and did not take care of farmers, youths etc.

He said the former UPA government led by his party had waived off farmers' loan worth Rs. 70,000 crore but bad debt worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore were written off by the present government led by Modi and the PM did not waive even Rs. 1 of farmers.

"Former UPA government gave MGNREGA, brought tribal bill, gave rights of food and information, meal to students in schools, waived off farmers' loan worth Rs. 70,000 crore. In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government introduced free medicine schemes but what Narendra Modi government and Vasundhara Raje government did for the poor?" he asked.

"We took a decision within ten days to waive off farmers' loan worth Rs. 70,000 crore but debt worth Rs. 3.5 lakh crore was written off by the Modi government in the last four years. He did not waive a single penny of farmers. I went to the prime minister's office only once and that too to raise farmers' issue but the PM remained silent and did not speak a single word," he said.

The Congress president claimed that demonetisation and GST decisions destroyed the economy.

"You go and ask small-scale businessmen and they will tell you what the situation is. Demonetisation and GST have destroyed the country's economy," he charged.

Referring to law and order issues, Gandhi said, "Modiji gave a slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padao. But when a BJP MLA rapes a woman in Uttar Pradesh, both PM and CM try to save him".

He said, "A BJP MLA allegedly raped a woman in UP but the prime minister did not utter a word. They say Beti Bachao, they have forgotten Beti Padao. BJP se Bachao (save from BJP)," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the Congress president alleged that Lalit Modi gave money directly to Raje's son.

However, he did not specify when and why Lalit Modi allegedly paid Raje's son Dushyant Singh.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would return to power in Rajasthan and said it would be a government for the poor, small and medium businessmen and youths.

Speaking about the attack on migrants in Gujarat, he said youths from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are being attacked and forced to leave.

"Youth trusted Modi but Modi betrayed their trust," he charged.

The Congress president said the government has failed and urged people to form a Congress government at the Centre which would work for the poor, farmers and youths of the country once again.

He said it would be a people's government in Rajasthan.

The doors of chief ministers, ministers and MLAs would always remain open for people.

He gave an assurace that Congress ministers would be accessible to everyone.

Gandhi said the Congress is united and going to win the election in Rajasthan.

"They talk about their Mann ki Baat and we want to talk about people's Man ki Baat," he said.

He said people should try making RSS and BJP understand that there is no benefit in "dividing" the country.

The country wants to be united and move along together, he added.

Congress party's state chief Sachin Pilot targeted Raje, saying she announced free electricity to farmers half an hour before the model code of conduct came in force but where was she for over four and a half years.

AICC general secretary and former CM Ashok Gehlot and other leaders were present on the occasion.

After the rally, Gandhi began his roadshow in a bus with party leaders.

He will travel for nearly 150 km during the roadshow in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts.