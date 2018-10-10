Home Nation

12 held, over 200 cattle seized in Jharkhand

The smugglers tried to run over policemen in a bid to escape but were captured," police said.

By IANS

RANCHI: Twelve persons were arrested on Wednesday on the charge of smuggling cattle and more than 200 animals were seized in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

"A Giridih police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar intercepted 12 vehicles carrying around 250 cattle that were being taken to West Bengal from Jharkhand. The smugglers tried to run over policemen in a bid to escape but were captured," police said.

Police sources said that villagers tipped the police after some villagers who tried to stop the vehicles carrying animals were beaten up by the smugglers.

Cases under the Animals Protection Act were registered.

