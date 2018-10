Bhilai Steel Plant blast: Centre dispatches four doctors from AIIMS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A team of four doctors from the AIIMS was despatched Wednesday by the Centre to treat the patients who suffered burn injuries in an explosion at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Eleven people died and 14 others were injured in the gas pipeline blast at the plant of the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Durg district on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Panel formed to probe Bhilai Steel Plant blast that killed 9 people

Union Health Minister J P Nadda spoke to the state government and assured them of all support, a source from the ministry said.

The team of doctors was led by Maneesh Singhal, a professor and the head of the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

"The team of doctors have reached the hospital there to take stock of patients and assist doctors there in the treatment of patients," the source said.