Drafting manifesto: Through suggestions BJP aims to restrain anti-incumbency in Chhattisgarh

Published: 10th October 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling BJP has sought suggestions from the public for drafting its poll manifesto, but party insiders confided the process also looks forward to reining-in any possibility of anti-incumbency factor given the 15 years of rule in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP leaders are camping in various zones to garner a "local tag" and the party's state election committee has given them the responsibility to gather the responses and prepare a report, which would be submitted later this week.

The party cadres are seeking suggestions and inviting proposals from youths, professionals, women, students, traders, retired servicemen, farmers, sportsperson and representatives of different communities and groups.

According to the party leaders, over 2,000 submissions have been received so far. The opinions are also proactively sought online. The BJP is keen to get the feedback on development accomplished during its 15-year rule and how it can be taken forward.

The main task of drafting the manifesto was assigned to experienced party leaders.

A senior member of the committee engaged in drafting manifesto and campaign strategy Brijmohan Agrawal told TNIE that the BJP is overwhelmed after getting public responses and suggestions that will be looked into and the ideas will be incorporated after the consultation.

