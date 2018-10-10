Fire breaks out in three-story building in Kolkata, one injured

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a three-storey building housing tannery units inside the Kolkata Leather Complex Wednesday, injuring one person, police said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service as the fire broke out at the building in Zone II, of the complex on Basanti highway under the Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station area, a police officer said.

"One labourer received injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. Nobody is trapped inside as apprehended. Situation so far is peaceful," he said.