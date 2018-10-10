Ganga Fast: Environmentalist GD Agrawal's health declines further

By UNI

NEW DELHI9: The health of fasting environmentalist G D Agrawal (Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand) declined further at his ashram in Kankhal-Haridwar on Wednesday, a day after the octogenarian Ganga warrior shunned water intake in all forms including use of drip and injection syringe.

Prof Agrawal has been observing hunger strike since June 22 for pollution free and uninterrupted flow in the Ganga all along its pristine course.

Unhappy over the Government's "apathy" to his stir and the demands, the 87-year-old IIT professor-turned -saint has hardened his stance since Tuesday afternoon by giving up water intake.

READ| Tracing GD Agrawal’s struggle to save Ganga

Due to continuous fast for the past 110 days, the Ganga warrior has lost more than 20 kg weight and is facing some health complications, 'Waterman of India', Dr Rajendra Singh, told UNI over telephone.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in his bid to persuade the activist for not shunning water, met him twice on Tuesday but failed in his task.

Prof Agrawal said that he can consider the former-CM's request provided that the latter impresses upon the Centre for issuing notifications for total halting of the construction of dams along the Ganga and its tributaries and ban on mining on the riverbed.