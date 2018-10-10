If you are wondering how to get your dog to socialise, here's the answer for you

By Express News Service

I have a 10-year-old American Eskimo. He doesn’t socialise with other dogs or cats. We recently got a cat so that he can have company. The cat loves to play with him but he doesn’t like it. How do I get to socialise? – Pratima

We have to first understand what is your expectation in terms of your dog’s social skills. Is he absolutely intolerant to any other dog?

Does he growl or flee at the sight of another dog? Do you see any signs of aggression when he is around another dog? If so, you will have to work with a professional to address his behavioral issue. If you do not have any of these problems, then there is nothing really wrong with his social skills.

Every dog, no matter what breed will have his own personality. Some of them might be super hyper and sugar-high at all times, some may exhibit playfulness when in the company of other dogs and be docile otherwise, whereas there are some who prefer to remain calm and enjoy their ‘me’ time. Each behaviour is driven by the individual dog’s personality and preference. This is the same as when one dog’s favourite food is banana and there is another of the same breed who would hate it. It is simply a matter of personal preference.

We as humans have this misconception that the moment our dog sees another they will identify each other and want to be best friends forever.

Your dog will only relate to you and your family as his pack. Any other dog outside the pack holds no significance for him. If he likes to play, he wouldn’t mind playing with the other dog but there is nothing more there.

In your specific case, you also have to account for the age of the dog. Most senior dogs prefer to be calm and do not find high energy games entertaining.

A hyperactive puppy or kitten can become annoying for the dog if this is the case. However, just because you don’t see the dog reciprocate the cats play does not mean that he doesn’t want to be friends.

He just does not want to play the same games as the cat. Teach your cat to respect your dog’s boundaries.

Spend quality time with both of them together and regulate the play to match each of their energy levels and temperament.