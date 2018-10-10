Home Nation

Ignored by government, environmentalist GD Agrawal dies while on fast to save the Ganga

Prof Agrawal has been observing hunger strike since June 22 for pollution free and uninterrupted flow in the Ganga all along its pristine course.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Youtube Grab of Professor G.D. Agrawal.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Environmentalist Prof G D Agrawal, on hunger strike since the past 111 days for urgent steps to save the holy Ganga in Kankhal-Haridwar, died on Thursday.

The IIT professor-turned-sanyaasi (known as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand) was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, by authorities yesterday from the venue of his fast at Kankhal following a decline in his condition.

Prof Agrawal had been observing hunger strike since June 22 for pollution free and uninterrupted flow in the Ganga all along its pristine course.

Unhappy over the Government's "apathy" to his stir and the demands, the 87-year-old IIT professor-turned -saint has hardened his stance since Tuesday afternoon by giving up water intake.

READ| Tracing GD Agrawal’s struggle to save Ganga

Due to continuous fast for the past 110 days, the Ganga warrior has lost more than 20 kg weight and is facing some health complications, 'Waterman of India', Dr Rajendra Singh, told UNI over telephone.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in his bid to persuade the activist for not shunning water, met him twice on Tuesday but failed in his task.

In his will, Agrawal had bequeathed his body to AIIMS Rishikesh. Just yesterday, Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari was asked about his demands by UNI at a news conference.

In response to the question, the Union Minister said Government had already notified maintenance of e-flows in the river which ensures a certain level of water.  Mr Gadkari had said Agrawal's demand for a law on Ganga was also being met as a draft Bill had been sent to the Union Cabinet for approval.

Among other measures, the law envisages construction of Sewage Treatment Plans and effluent plants by industry. It provides for penalties for polluting the river.

On the third demand for allowing Ganga flows to be 'aviral,' Mr Gadkari said that all stakeholders would be consulted on future hydro-projects in the river basin and only after that will the Ministry, in consultation with Niti Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office, take a decision.

Mr Gadkari had said Government will be able to show some outcomes by March-end next year and more results by end of 2020 March. Along with him Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti had also appealed the activist to call off his fast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
GD Agrawal clean ganga Prof. GD Agrawa 111 days hunger strike Hunger strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp