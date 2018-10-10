Home Nation

IndiGo's A320 neo plane suffers mid-air engine failure; DGCA probe on

Published: 10th October 2018

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA is probing mid-air engine failure of IndiGo's A320 neo aircraft that was flying from Bangalore to Ahmedabad earlier this week, according to an official.

The incident happened on October 8 forcing the plane to return to Bangalore.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline in terms of market share, has been facing problems with Pratt & Whitney engines powering its A320 neo aircraft.

"We are aware of the incident of mid-air engine failure. The incident is being investigated," a senior official at the DGCA told PTI.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that on October 8, the plane returned to Bangalore.

"During the flight (6E 452) the captain observed loss of indication of engine no.1 oil pressure. The pilot followed his procedures and landed back to Bangalore VT-IVB was withdrawn from service for further checks at Bangalore," the spokesperson said.

Details about the number of passengers on board the flight could not be ascertained.

A source said the A320 neo aircraft involved in the incident was inducted into IndiGo fleet in November last year.

