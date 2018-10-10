No government health insurance if you own fridge, bike, or earn over Rs 10,000 a month

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: Families that earn more than Rs 10,000 a month, or own a refrigerator or a two-wheeler, among other amenities, won’t be able to benefit from the Modi government’s ambitious health insurance scheme. The National Health Agency (NHA), responsible for implementing the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, has asked states to exclude such households from the programme as many people who weren’t meant to be beneficiaries — including MPs, MLAs, and high-ranking authorities — have got PMJAY cards, officials said.

The government had earlier said all 10.74 crore households categorised as “deprived” in the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 would benefit from the scheme, which aims to provide cashless hospitalisation worth up to Rs 5 lakh per year to about 50 crore Indians.

Households owning more than 2.5 acres of irrigated land with irrigation equipment, or five acres or more of irrigated land for two or more crop seasons, or at least 7.5 acres with irrigation equipment are also excluded, as per the SECC 2011.

“This study was conducted in 2011, an additional data collection drive was undertaken... However, there may still be some glaring instances, where some of those who have to be automatically excluded, are figuring in the list of eligible beneficiaries,” the NHA’s circular to states said.

Fishing boat, landline on disqualification list

Two, three or four-wheelers, fishing boats, mechanised three or four-wheel agricultural equipment, Kisan Credit Card with a credit limit above `50K and in which a member is a govt employee, non-agricultural firms, landline phone, paying income tax, professional tax