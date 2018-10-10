No policeman should enter Puri's Jagannath temple with weapons and shoes: SC
Published: 10th October 2018 12:05 PM | Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:05 PM
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.
Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.
The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.