Home Nation

Non-bailable warrant issued against UP Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi

The Uttar Pradesh Minister was repeatedly summoned in the case dating back to 2010.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (R) and Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi (L) addresses a press conference to recommend CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case in Lucknow. (Photo PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A special court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi after she failed to appear before the court in connection with a case of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister was repeatedly summoned in the case dating back to 2010. The Member of Parliament (MP)-Minister of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Special Court in Allahabad issued the warrant against Joshi.

In 2010, the case was registered against Joshi at Wazirganj police station for violating Section 144 and entering the Vidhan Sabha forcefully when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in power.

She was also accused of misbehaving with the police force. Till now, 12 hearings have been held in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rita Bahuguna Joshi Model code of conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride