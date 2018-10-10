Pharmacy owner, three others booked for flouting Food and Drug Administration rules

By PTI

THANE: An owner of a pharmacy and three of its employees here in Maharashtra have been booked for allegedly selling drugs in violation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules, police said Wednesday.

Based on some complaints that the pharmacy was selling drugs at a price more than the MRP, an FDA official carried out a check at the medicine shop some days back, an official at the Mira Road police station said.

The shop owner and his staff were allegedly found to be selling a cough syrup at a price much higher than its maximum retail price (MRP), he said.

The syrup stock was subsequently seized and the pharmacy's license suspended, the official said.

The four persons were booked Tuesday under relevant sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.