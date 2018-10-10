Home Nation

Rae Bareli train derailment: Northern Railways issues helpline numbers

Due to the accident, 13 trains on the route were diverted, a railway official said.

Published: 10th October 2018

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers after the New Farakka Express train derailed in Rae Bareli district.

At least five people were killed as eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh Wednesday.

"The Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers to help passengers and their relatives and give them necessary information," Public Relations Officer, NR, Vikram Singh said.

In Varanasi, the helpline number is 0542-2503814, the Lucknow number is 9794830975, 9794830973, Prataparh - 05342 220492 and Raebareli - 0535 2213154, he said.

Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, Anand Kumar said that drone cameras are being used at the site to trace the missing and keep an eye on the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have condoled the loss of lives in the train derailment.

Meanwhile, besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP Chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, state Congress President Raj Babbar state ministers and several others have also expressed their condolence over the loss of live in the derailment.

