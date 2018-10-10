Home Nation

Road mishaps, deaths show declining trend

The number of injuries in road accidents came down by 4.8 per cent to 4.7 lakh while the number of fatal accidents decreased by 0.9 per cent.

Published: 10th October 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The number of road accidents and fatalities in 2017 came down by 3.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, from the previous year, revealed a report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, released on Tuesday. According to the report, titled 'Road Accidents in India - 2017', a total of 4.64 lakh road accidents took place in 2017, of which 1.34 lakh were fatal accidents, and the number of people who died in these mishaps stood at 1.47 lakh. 

The number of injuries in road accidents came down by 4.8 per cent to 4.7 lakh while the number of fatal accidents decreased by 0.9 per cent.“The number of road accidents and injuries has declined in 2017 for the second consecutive year. This declining trend is reinforced by the lesser number of persons killed in road accidents over the previous year. The 2017 statistics seems to suggest plateauing of India’s road accident and fatality curves. Maintaining this trend would, however, be contingent upon carrying forward the current proactive approach towards road safety by all stakeholders,” the report stated.

A ministry official said the declining trend was a sign of rising awareness among people. “We will keep working on creating awareness and further reducing the rate of accidents and fatalities. Roping in big names like actor Akshay Kumar as safety ambassador has helped the cause,” the official said.

In terms of the location of mishaps, national highways accounted for 30.4 per cent of accidents and 36 per cent of fatalities while state highways accounted for 25 per cent of the accidents and 26.9 per cent of the deaths. Nearly 45 per cent of mishaps and 37 per cent of deaths took place on other roads.

According to the report, two-wheelers were involved in 33.9 per cent of the total mishaps and almost 30 per cent of the fatalities and light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps in 24.5 per cent of the accidents and 21.1 per cent of the fatalities. Pedestrians amounted to 13.5 per cent of the total fatalities, a rise of three per cent from 2016, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Road mishaps Road accident deaths India road accident deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap