SC seeks details of decision-making process of Rafale deal, doesn't want to know price

The CJI-led bench made it clear that it was not asking any information on the pricing or the suitability of the jets for the Indian Air Force, but only wanted to know the process followed.

Published: 10th October 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Rafale jet used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, without any prior notice, sought a report from the Central Government with respect to the decision-making process which went into the Rafale deal. 

However, the apex court clarified that it does not want any information on the pricing and technical details of the deal.

The Centre, meanwhile, opposed the PILs and sought their dismissal on the ground that they have been filed to gain political mileage.

The Attorney General told the Supreme Court that Rafale deal pertains to national security and such issues cannot be reviewed judicially.

