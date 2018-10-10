Security agencies on high alert after receiving LeT threat to blow up railway stations in UP, Uttarakhand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Law enforcement and intelligence agencies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have gone into a tizzy as a letter threatening to blow up railway stations and religious places in the two states was received by the Haridwar railways station superintendent on October 5, police sources said Tuesday.

The letter, purportedly written by an area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba, threatens to blow up about 20 railway stations on October 20 and places of religious importance, including Char Dham, Har-ki-Pairi and Laxman Jhoola in Uttarakhand, on November 10.

The railway has filed a complaint with the GRP and further investigation is going on. This is not the first time that this type of threat has been received; similar letters were sent to Haridwar railway station authorities earlier, too.

The letter, purportedly written by Kishtwar-based LeT area commander Mohammad Amani Salim, says the railway stations that would be targeted include Haridwar, Dehradun, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Rampur, Kathgodam and Moradabad.

While the security has been beefed at these stations, an investigation to find out the authenticity of the letter is underway. The Army intelligence units have also been put on alert. Bomb and dog squads were taken to Bareilly railway station on Tuesday for combing operations. Trains are being checked with metal detectors to spot any suspicious object.

Taking no chances, local police intelligence units have been put on high alert across western UP. District police administrations were also informed and cautioned to keep a close vigil on suspicious activities, elements and objects especially around the railway stations.