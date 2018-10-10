Seven dead, 9 injured as Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven people, including one woman and a child, were killed and nine others sustained injuries after five coaches and the engine of the Delhi-bound New Farakka Express train derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place near Harchandpur at around 6 a.m. The exact reason for the accident is unknown, railway sources said that it could be possible that the train was diverted on a wrong track.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site in Lucknow and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

#Raebareli : Drones & long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of New Farakka Express Train derailment. 7 people died and 21 injured in the accident, pic.twitter.com/bB9mKdy6N9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

Meanwhile, sources said Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani was on his way to the accident site.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking to Twitter expressed his anguish on the derailment incident.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly. UP Government, Railways and NDRF are ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 10, 2018

The CM expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed to the director general of police to take all necessary action, he added. Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured.

(With inputs from agencies)