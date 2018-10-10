Home Nation

Seven dead, nine injured as Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli

The accident, the exact reason for the which is unknown, took place near Harchandpur at around 6 a.m. 

Published: 10th October 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 11:49 AM

The derailed coaches of the Farakka Express near Rae Bareli. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven people, including one woman and a child, were killed and nine others sustained injuries after five coaches and the engine of the Delhi-bound New Farakka Express train derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place near Harchandpur at around 6 a.m. The exact reason for the accident is unknown, railway sources said that it could be possible that the train was diverted on a wrong track.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site in Lucknow and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Meanwhile, sources said Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani was on his way to the accident site.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking to Twitter expressed his anguish on the derailment incident. 

The CM expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed to the director general of police to take all necessary action, he added. Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

