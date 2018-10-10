Uttar Pradesh: Five dead as Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli

By Online Desk

At least five people are killed as six coaches of New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Divisional Railway Manager NR Satish Kumar said.

According to sources, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani is on the way to the accident site. The train was on its way to Lucknow from Allahabad, say TV reports, further adding that several persons are feared trapped.

The injured have been rushed to the new hospital, and an NDRF unit from Lucknow is at the spot for the rescue operations.

(This is a developing story, awaiting more details)