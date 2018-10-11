Bhopal gangrape: Two cops retired for negligence of duties

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Nearly a year after the civil service aspirant daughter of a cop couple was gang-raped by four men near the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, two police sub-inspectors have been compulsorily retired from service for the negligence of duties in the matter.

The two police sub-inspectors Bhawani Prasad Uikey and RN Tekam were compulsorily retired from service after the ongoing departmental probe found them responsible for delay of around 24 hours in registering the FIR in the matter.

The two sub-inspectors were found prima facie responsible for delay in the FIR in the case on October 31 and November 1, 2017 as the rape survivor 19-year-old woman and kin were made to run between MP Nagar and Habibganj police stations of Bhopal in the name of under which police station's jurisdiction did the actual crime happen on October 31 2017 evening.

According to state police sources, following the departmental probe, two salary increments of then Habibganj police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav and one salary increment of then MP Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais have been reduced. Also, the salary of then Habibganj GRP station in-charge Mohit Saxena has been reduced to the minimum.

The shocking incident of the gang rape of the 19-year-old civil service aspirant daughter of an RPF personnel man and state police constable mother happened on October 31, 2017 evening.

She was returning after attending her coaching class, when four men held her captive near the railway tracks close to the Habibganj railway station and raped her taking turns. They even tried to kill her, but she managed to escape from the spot.

The woman's ordeal didn't end there, as despite being the daughter of cop couple, the city police took around 24 hours to lodge an FIR in the matter in the name of which police jurisdiction did the spot of the crime actually come.

Following a public outcry in the matter, the state police suspended three police station in-charges and the two sub-inspectors, besides removing a city SP rank officer from his post. Also, then SP (Railways Bhopal) Anita Malviya was removed from her post and attached to the state PHQ.

All four accused were arrested within 24 hours from lodging of the case and an SIT was constituted by the state police to probe entire incident.

In December 2017, a local court in Bhopal convicted the four accused men for the heinous crime and sentenced them to life in prison.