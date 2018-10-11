CBI takes over two more murder cases involving gangster Chhota Rajan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over the investigation in two 25-year old murder cases in Mumbai allegedly involving gangster Chhota Rajan, who is in the judicial custody, officials said.

Both the cases were registered in Ghatkopar police station in 1993 with one pertaining to the murder of a hotel owner's relative and another of the brother of the businessman.

In one case it was alleged that, on May 27, 1993 at 19:30 hrs, two unidentified shooters fired bullets at Ashok Krishna Shetty, cousin of Karianna Shetty, the owner of the Ashoka Hotel.

Ashok succumbed to wounds while his friend with whom he was was sitting, Sadanand Suvamna, was injured in the attack.

The second case was related to the killing of the brother of a businessman on September 10, 1993, by an unidentified shooter.

It is alleged that when Dilip Hansraj Mota was going with his brother Muksh alias Bharat, along with Mechanic Mohram, by road, an unknown person fired from a revolver which killed Mukesh, they said.

The Mumbai police which was probing the matter earlier had filed charge sheets in both cases but the Maharashtra government handed a total of 71 cases, in which role of Chhota Rajan was suspected, to the CBI after Rajan was deported from Indonesia in November 2015, they said.

These two cases were part of cases referred to the CBI by the state government, they said.