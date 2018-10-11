Home Nation

CBI takes over two more murder cases involving gangster Chhota Rajan

Both the cases were registered in Ghatkopar police station in 1993 with one pertaining to the murder of a hotel owner's relative and another of the brother of the businessman.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has taken over the investigation in two 25-year old murder cases in Mumbai allegedly involving gangster Chhota Rajan, who is in the judicial custody, officials said.

Both the cases were registered in Ghatkopar police station in 1993 with one pertaining to the murder of a hotel owner's relative and another of the brother of the businessman.

In one case it was alleged that, on May 27, 1993 at 19:30 hrs, two unidentified shooters fired bullets at Ashok Krishna Shetty, cousin of Karianna Shetty, the owner of the Ashoka Hotel.

Also Read | J Dey murder case verdict: Gangster Chhota Rajan, seven others sentenced to life imprisonment; journalists Jigna Vora and Joseph Paulson acquitted

Ashok succumbed to wounds while his friend with whom he was was sitting, Sadanand Suvamna, was injured in the attack.

The second case was related to the killing of the brother of a businessman on September 10, 1993, by an unidentified shooter.

It is alleged that when Dilip Hansraj Mota was going with his brother Muksh alias Bharat, along with Mechanic Mohram, by road, an unknown person fired from a revolver which killed Mukesh, they said.

Read | Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje booked for rape

The Mumbai police which was probing the matter earlier had filed charge sheets in both cases but the Maharashtra government handed a total of 71 cases, in which role of Chhota Rajan was suspected, to the CBI after Rajan was deported from Indonesia in November 2015, they said.

These two cases were part of cases referred to the CBI by the state government, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Chhota Rajan CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp