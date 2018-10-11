Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes steps to cut pendency

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To bring down the pendency of cases, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has indicated a complete overhaul of the system at the Supreme Court and the first of his steps is to expedite the hearing of long-pending criminal cases in which hundreds of people are behind the bars.

According to the new system, the Benches assigned to hear criminal appeals as per the roster will have first 10 old cases in their daily case list.

The CJI also made it clear that the time between filing and listing of cases would be shortened to the extent that the lawyers will have no reason to mention for early hearing in regular cases. On his first day as CJI, too, Justice Gogoi had told lawyers not to randomly mention any case for early listing. “Mention before us only when there is real urgency. Rest of the matters will be taken care of by our Registrar otherwise too,” he had clarified. “Let me assure you, we are changing things. And every change takes some time. Have some patience.”

Justice Gogoi made it clear that henceforth, there would be no automatic deletion of matters from the list and a case would be removed only after prior intimation to the lawyers concerned.During his stint at the Guahati High Court, Justice Gogoi had clubbed similar cases and heard them together, thereby disposing of 10,000 cases at a stretch.

On the rising number of civil cases that add to pendency, Justice Gogoi had said, “Accused in criminal cases are getting hearing after serving their sentence and parties in civil disputes are getting judgments after two-three generations. It is serious problem, but it is not too difficult and it can be resolved. I have a plan and will soon unfold it.”The SC on Wednesday also asked lawyers to assist the Delhi High Court adopt ‘Live Transcription’ for expediting the recording of evidence.