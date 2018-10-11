Cyclone Titli: No effect in West Bengal on landfall, may trigger rain later

Home Nation

The storm is likely to move northwestwards till Thursday evening and then recurve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal, weakening gradually into a deep depression by Friday morning.

KOLKATA: Cyclonic storm 'Titli' did not have much effect in West Bengal following its landfall Thursday, but the southern districts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain as it is may turn towards Gangetic West Bengal, officials said.

The storm is likely to move northwestwards till Thursday evening and then recurve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal, weakening gradually into a deep depression by Friday morning, the weatherman said.

The cyclone has made landfall early Thursday with surface wind reaching speed of 126 kmph at Gopalpur of Ganjam district in neighbouring Odisha.

Since there was no significant damage to railway tracks and overhead wires and other logistics, South Eastern Railway said it will run its services to different destinations in south India along the normal route.

"As per information received from East Coast Railway, the situation in the coastal section is being normalised gradually.

Hence, the trains will be run on normal route via Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Vizianagram," SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

However, some trains such as Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, Agartala-Bengaluru Cant Humsafar Express were diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda- Sambalpur-Rayagada-Vizianagaram route.

There has so far been no report of any damage to property or blockage of road or rail movement in West Bengal owing to 'Titli'.

The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday morning and heavy rain for another day thereafter.

Fishermen have been advised by the Met department not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coast, Odisha coast, deep sea areas of North Bay and Central Bay of Bengal till October 12.

Tourists in sea side resort towns of Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and other places along the Bay of Bengal coast have been advised not to undergo any sea water- bound activities till October 12.

 

