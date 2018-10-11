Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

By Online Desk

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor introduced Twitterati and the literati to a difficult, near the unpronounceable word, describing his new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification".

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

After leaving everyone puzzled yesterday with the word floccinaucinihilipilification, he took to Twitter again today to promise his readers that the book would not contain any words longer than paradoxical.

I'm sorry if one of my tweets y'day gave rise to an epidemic of hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!

[Don't bother looking it up: it's just a word describing a fear of long words].

But #TheParadoxicalPrimeMinister contains no words longer than Paradoxical! https://t.co/8h0zkcHnb2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2018

But in classic Shashi Tharoor style, he made the announcement while using another very long word - one that specifically refers to the fear of long words, hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.