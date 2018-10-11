Home Nation

Government receives 49,992 nominations for Padma awards

In 2017, the government received 35,595 nominations while 18,768 in 2016.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Padma awards

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After making the process simple, accessible and online in 2016, the government has received a record number of 49,992 nominations for the 2019 Padma Awards.

In 2017, the government received 35,595 nominations while 18,768 in 2016.

"The government has transformed the Padma Awards into a 'People's Awards' in true sense. People are encouraged to nominate unsung heroes who deserve these top Civilian awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri)," the home ministry said in a statement.

The technological intervention that has made the nomination process accessible to the people at large and the emphasis of the government to confer Padma Awards upon unsung heroes, who are doing selfless service to the nation, have resulted in a transformation, it added.

The online nomination process for the Padma Awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019 commenced on May 1, 2018 and the last date for submission of nominations was September 15, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Padma Awards Republic Day PMO Padma awards nominations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp