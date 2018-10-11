Government receives 49,992 nominations for Padma awards

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After making the process simple, accessible and online in 2016, the government has received a record number of 49,992 nominations for the 2019 Padma Awards.

In 2017, the government received 35,595 nominations while 18,768 in 2016.

"The government has transformed the Padma Awards into a 'People's Awards' in true sense. People are encouraged to nominate unsung heroes who deserve these top Civilian awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri)," the home ministry said in a statement.

The technological intervention that has made the nomination process accessible to the people at large and the emphasis of the government to confer Padma Awards upon unsung heroes, who are doing selfless service to the nation, have resulted in a transformation, it added.

The online nomination process for the Padma Awards to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2019 commenced on May 1, 2018 and the last date for submission of nominations was September 15, 2018.