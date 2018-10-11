HC appoints ex-PMO official administrator of Manipur University

GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur University, the Manipur High Court has appointed a retired IAS officer, who had served in the state as the chief secretary, as an “administrator” empowering him to discharge the functions of vice chancellor.
“We appoint a neutral person as an administrator who is fully empowered to discharge the functions of the Vice-Chancellor as provided under the Manipur University Act, 2005 and such other relevant statues, whose primary duty and responsibility are to bring normalcy in Manipur University.
“For the above purpose, we appoint Sri Jarnail Singh, IAS (Retired), and former Chief Secretary of Manipur, who had also served as Joint Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, who has vast experience of administration in the State of Manipur and was awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2007-08, as the administrator,” the Manipur HC said in an order after hearing a petition.
Singh has been authorised to choose and appoint any competent person as in charge registrar of the university and he will be at liberty to appoint any other person to aid, assist and advise him in discharge of the functions of the vice chancellor.
The HC “suspended” the appointments of incumbent “Pro-VC” K Yugindro Singh and VC Prof. W. Vishwanath Singh. Both were appointed by suspended VC AP Pandey. The appointments of Shyamkesho Singh and Dorendrajit Singh as registrars in charge were also “suspended”.
Earlier, Pandey was suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the varsity’s Visitor. The court ordered that the Visitor would ensure that the suspension of Pandey was not revoked during the continuation of the office of the administrator.
“We have given our anxious thought and consideration over the matter and volatile and often violent situation continuing in Manipur University and considering the best interest of the students and present very disturbing situation prevailing, we have reluctantly opted to intervene in the matter by issuing the directions,” the HC said in the order.
The trouble in Manipur University began in June when the students had launched a protest demanding the ouster of the then VC, Pandey for his alleged involvement in corruption among others. In due course, the teachers joined in the protest. Later, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had sent Pandey on leave until he was suspended by the Visitor. While on leave, Pandey had appointed, allegedly men of his choice, as the Pro-VC and registrar in charge much to the chagrin of the varsity community. The students had spearheaded two rounds of protests, first against Pandey and then against the two people he had appointed. The protests severely disrupted the functioning of the varsity.
GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur University, the Manipur High Court has appointed a retired IAS officer, who had served in the state as the chief secretary, as an “administrator” empowering him to discharge the functions of vice chancellor.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Three killed as strong quake rocks Indonesia's Java, Bali
Landfall process for very severe cyclone 'Titli' starts at Odisha's Gopalpur
Hop on Angriya and enjoy India’s first premier cruise between Mumbai and Goa
Depressed 17-year-old Manipal student kills self
Archery training camp set up for 32 Koraga community kids
Special darshan for VIPs; cops wearing shoes inside Durga temple anger devotees in Vijayawada