HC appoints ex-PMO official administrator of Manipur University

GUWAHATI: In restive Manipur University, the Manipur High Court has appointed a retired IAS officer, who had served in the state as the chief secretary, as an “administrator” empowering him to discharge the functions of vice chancellor.



“We appoint a neutral person as an administrator who is fully empowered to discharge the functions of the Vice-Chancellor as provided under the Manipur University Act, 2005 and such other relevant statues, whose primary duty and responsibility are to bring normalcy in Manipur University.



“For the above purpose, we appoint Sri Jarnail Singh, IAS (Retired), and former Chief Secretary of Manipur, who had also served as Joint Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister, who has vast experience of administration in the State of Manipur and was awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2007-08, as the administrator,” the Manipur HC said in an order after hearing a petition.



Singh has been authorised to choose and appoint any competent person as in charge registrar of the university and he will be at liberty to appoint any other person to aid, assist and advise him in discharge of the functions of the vice chancellor.



The HC “suspended” the appointments of incumbent “Pro-VC” K Yugindro Singh and VC Prof. W. Vishwanath Singh. Both were appointed by suspended VC AP Pandey. The appointments of Shyamkesho Singh and Dorendrajit Singh as registrars in charge were also “suspended”.



Earlier, Pandey was suspended by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the varsity’s Visitor. The court ordered that the Visitor would ensure that the suspension of Pandey was not revoked during the continuation of the office of the administrator.



“We have given our anxious thought and consideration over the matter and volatile and often violent situation continuing in Manipur University and considering the best interest of the students and present very disturbing situation prevailing, we have reluctantly opted to intervene in the matter by issuing the directions,” the HC said in the order.



The trouble in Manipur University began in June when the students had launched a protest demanding the ouster of the then VC, Pandey for his alleged involvement in corruption among others. In due course, the teachers joined in the protest. Later, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had sent Pandey on leave until he was suspended by the Visitor. While on leave, Pandey had appointed, allegedly men of his choice, as the Pro-VC and registrar in charge much to the chagrin of the varsity community. The students had spearheaded two rounds of protests, first against Pandey and then against the two people he had appointed. The protests severely disrupted the functioning of the varsity.