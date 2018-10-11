Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu appears poised to call early elections

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top ministers are squabbling, a deadline looms for contentious legislation that may bring down his government and a corruption indictment could be just around the corner.

Against this backdrop, there're signs he may soon call for elections, possibly as early as next week, when parliament reconvenes from its summer break.

And though Netanyahu hasn't committed yet, conditions appear ripe for him to schedule the vote, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Polls, for now at least, predict a solid Netanyahu victory, one that would assure his place in history as Israel's longest-serving leader and allow him to solidify his close alliance with President Donald Trump.

But one big obstacle could still trip him up: a mounting corruption investigation that may soon deliver criminal charges.