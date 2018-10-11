Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch search operation in Kupwara, internet services suspended

Meanwhile, authorities suspended the mobile internet of all cellular companies to prevent the spread of any rumours.

BSF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the frontier district of Kupwara on Thursday, official sources said.

Acting on a tip off about the presence of militants, troops of Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint search operation in village Shatgund Handwara in the north Kashmir district of Kupwara.

They said that the security forces sealed all exit points in the wee hours and launched house to house searches, adding that the security forces fired a few shots in the air when the CASO was launched.

They also added that so far, no contact has been established with the militants, adding that the search operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended the mobile internet of all cellular companies to prevent the spread of any rumours.

