Jharkhand: Man gets death sentencing for abduction, rape, murder of minor

DUMKA: A local court in this district today awarded death punishment to a convict who was responsible for the abduction, rape, and murder of a minor.

The court of district and additional session judge cum special judge Kamal Nayan Pandey awarded the punishment to one Rohit Rai in Saraiyhaat Police Station Case number 02/17 and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Dinesh Kumar Ojha said that on January 2, 2017, the mother of the victim child had registered a complaint against Rohit in Sariyahaat Police Station.

In her complaint, the woman had said that the man had forcibly taken her daughter while she was playing outside her house on the outskirts of the village where she was raped and later strangulated to death.

The accused had later thrown the body in a field and fled from the spot. A total of 11 witnesses were presented in the court during the course of the trial.

