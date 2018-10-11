Madhya Pradesh elections: BJP MLA booked for poll code violation

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: A first-time ruling BJP MLA Arun Bhimawad was booked for alleged violation of the electoral Model Code of Conduct in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhimawad, the BJP MLA from Shajapur seat and the Shajapur city unit president of the ruling party Shital Bhavsar were booked by the local administration for the poll code violation on Tuesday night.

Bhimawad was booked after he and Bhavsar led a crowd of BJP workers to take out a rally sans any permission from Bada Chowk locality to Bhuteshwar locality in Shajapur town, 160 km from Bhopal.

"While the model code of conduct is already in force since October 6, Section 144 of CrPc too has been imposed in the district. But the local MLA and other leaders of BJP didn't take any permission for the rally, before carrying it out in the town. This prima facie amounted to violation of poll code of conduct, due to which Bhimawad, Bhavsar and unidentified BJP workers have been booked under Section 188 of IPC for violating prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of CrPc," said Nayab Tehsildar Sandeep Mevede, who heads the flying squad team (FST) of district election office.

Bhimawad, had done the giant-killing act in 2013 polls, after he defeated four-time sitting Congress MLA and former MP minister Hukum Singh Karada by 2000-plus votes to win the Shajapur seat.