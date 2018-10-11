Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress' ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra stopped

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Opposition Congress' ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra has hit the poll code roadblock in assembly election-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a complaint alleging the violation of model code of conduct, the administration in Dindori district (400 km from Bhopal) stopped the yatra, before seizing its chariot and also a Bolero jeep escorting the yatra on Tuesday late evening.

A case of poll code violation was also registered by the local administration against the Yatra's convener and Congress leader Harishankar Shukla after finding the poll code violations allegations prima facie correct.

"We received a complaint at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday along with video clips containing statements of the Yatra's convener Harishankar Shukla. The complainant Tekeshwar Sahu alleged that the Yatra convener was using the religious yatra to arouse religious sentiments and polarize voters against a particular political party (ruling BJP)," SDM in Dindori district Amit Bamrauliya told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The complaint was vetted and the video clips were converted into CD format, after which the video clips were also analysed.

"The allegations of poll code violations were found prima facie true. Also, with Section 144 of IPC already imposed in Dindori in the wake of the model code of conduct enforcement since October 6, the organizers of the Yatra had to take prior permission for carrying out the Yatra, which they failed to do. Owing to this a case of poll code violation was lodged against Yatra convener Harishankar Shukla under Section 188 of IPC, besides Section 123(3) and 125 of Representation of People Act" added Bamroliya.

The SDM added that the Yatra's chariot has been impounded along with a Bolero jeep which also formed part of the yatra.

"The chariot and the Bolero have been seized and parked at Shahpura police station till a challan is filed in the competent court," he said.

Sources said that the complaint in the matter is a local BJP leader. Peeved over the development, the Yatra convener and Congress leader Harishankar Shukla said on Wednesday that if the chariot was not released by the administration in Dindori district soon, he along with sadhus forming the yatra will park themselves in the concerned police station premises and recite Ram Dhun as a mark of protest.

Shukla also claimed that there was no poll code violation, as no Congress symbol was used anywhere on the Rath (chariot). Also, those forming part of the Yatra were only singing Ram Dhun and Bhajans and not raising any political slogans.

The ambitious Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra which was started by Congress from Hindu pilgrimage Chitrakoot on October 2 aims at tracing the roots of Ram-Sita-Laxman's exile journey and is a precursor of Congress' poll related promise to build a Ram Van Gaman Path connecting all important hotspots through which the holy trinity is believed have traversed during the 14 years exile journey.

The Yatra which will cover 35 assembly constituencies in Vindhyan, Bundelkhand and Mahakoshal regions of the poll-bound state is also part of Congress plans to expose unfulfilled promise of successive BJP governments in the state to build a Ram Van Gaman Path in MP.

The Tuesday late evening development in Dindori assumes significance as it happened 12 days after Congress national president sounded the poll bugle in Vindhyan region by offering prayers at Lord Ram temple in Chitrakoot town of Satna district. The Yatra started on October 2 from the same Kamtanath Temple, where Gandhi had offered prayers on September 27.

Also, five days from now Gandhi will return to MP this time to visit the Gwalior-Chambal region. He will start his two-day trip to the region after offering prayers at the world famous temple of Goddess Pitambara in Datia district on October 15.

The temple which is dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi/Peetambara, one of the ten Mahavidyas and witnesses throughout the year, major Tantrik rituals being performed particularly for victory of devotees and jajmans (clients) over their adversaries.