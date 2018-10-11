Home Nation

Man hurls slipper at Bihar CM Nitish  Kumar

The incident took place when Nitish was attending a student's congregation organised by the JD(U) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: A man hurled a slipper in the direction of the podium where Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar was seated with other senior party leaders here Thursday.

Though the slipper did not reach the stage and landed among the gathering, the party supporters slapped, punched and kicked the accused, who identified himself as Chandan, police said.

Chandan was then whisked away by police personnel.

The incident took place when Kumar was seated on the podium with state JD(U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh during a 'Chhatra Samagam' (student's congregation) organised by the JD(U) at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

While being taken away by police, Chandan, whose clothes were in tatters and body full of bruises, told reporters, "I had registered my protest against the discriminatory reservation policy which helps even the better off among the SCs, STs and OBCs even as the poorest of the poor among the Dalits have been left to fend for themselves."

He later said he hailed from Aurangabad district of the state. Bihar has witnessed a string of protests by anti-reservation activists in the recent past.

Several Union ministers have been shown black flags and ink thrown on their vehicles at a number of places in the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
JD(U) Nitish Kumar Shoe hurled at Nitish Kumar reservation in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp