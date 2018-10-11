Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Prime accused shifted to Bhagalpur jail

Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, headed the NGO which ran the shelter home where more than 30 girls are said to have suffered sexual abuse.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Brajesh Thakur

Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA/MUZAFFARPUR: Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, was on Thursday shifted to a jail in Bhagalpur district, a prison official said.

Thakur headed the NGO which ran the shelter home where more than 30 girls are said to have suffered sexual abuse.

He has been in jail in Muzaffarpur since June this year.

ALSO READBihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence, says ashamed over Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal

"We had received a direction to shift Brajesh Thakur from the Shaheed Khudiran Bose Jail, Muzaffarpur, to the Special Central Jail in Bhagalpur. The order was complied with this morning," Jail superintendent Rajiv Kumar Singh told PTI over phone.

Replying to a query, he said at present only Thakur has been shifted out of Muzaffarpur since no directions have been received so far to transfer any other accused in the case in connection with which as many 15 persons have been arrested so far.

Sources in the prison department here said that the move followed a request by the CBI, which is investigating the case, since it was wary of keeping Thakur in the jail which was overcrowded and situated in a town where he was known to be an influential person.

The scandal had come to light earlier this year when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in its report of social audit conducted of shelter homes across the state, cited complaints of sexual abuse by inmates of the care unit for minor girls in Muzaffarpur.

An FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department thereafter and police arrested 10 persons, including Thakur, in this connection.

A countrywide outcry followed sexual abuse of many inmates being confirmed in medical examinations and reports of a girl having been beaten to death a few years ago.

The Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI in July. The social welfare minister Manju Verma also stepped down shortly afterwards following allegations that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had close links with Thakur.

In the recent past, the CBI has arrested five more persons in connection with the case one of them a social welfare department official and the remaining employees of Thakur who besides running the NGO, owned many businesses and even published a number of small newspapers.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Brajesh Thakur Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal Manju Verma Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp