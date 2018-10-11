Home Nation

Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Narendra Modi 'corrupt man'

He also questioned Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'rushed' visit to France.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference on Rafale deal at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo| Shehkhar Yadav/ EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrupt following a French media report that said Reliance Defence was an "imperative and obligatory" condition for securing the Rafale contract.

"The Prime Minister of India is corrupt, I want to tell the youth of the nation that he is corrupt," Gandhi said at a special media briefing here.

READ| Dassault claims it 'freely' chose Ambani's Reliance for partnership

He also read out excerpts from the report by French website Mediapart, which cited an internal Dassault document, on Wednesday which said that the group accepted to work with Reliance as an "imperative and obligatory" condition for securing the fighter contract.

He also raised questions regarding Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam's "rushed" visit to France to Rafale's plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Rafale deal Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp